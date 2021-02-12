Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) PT Lowered to C$2.65 at Pi Financial

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$2.85 to C$2.65 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.98 million and a P/E ratio of -15.62.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) news, Director Morris Prychidny acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 488,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,893.45. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 43,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,994,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,593,436.72. Insiders have acquired 158,300 shares of company stock worth $188,599 over the last quarter.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

