NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $142.76. 69,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

