Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

