Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

