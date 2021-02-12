Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.