Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $146,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

KW opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $22.48.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

