Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Park National by 27.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Park National by 262.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of PRK opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.