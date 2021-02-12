Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 778.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Welbilt by 78.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 559,015 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Welbilt by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after acquiring an additional 546,429 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 375,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Welbilt by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,403,000 after acquiring an additional 308,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WBT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 367.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

