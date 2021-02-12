NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,727 shares of company stock worth $10,652,506 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

