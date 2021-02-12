NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 1,146 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $302.32 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.86 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.