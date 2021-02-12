NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 3,500 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 601.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,853,000 after buying an additional 5,814,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 50.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,573,000 after buying an additional 3,785,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 95.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after buying an additional 647,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $37.22 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

