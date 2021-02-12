NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

