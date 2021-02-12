NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $26.32 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IQ shares. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

