NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $745,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

