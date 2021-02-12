NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.