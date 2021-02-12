Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at DNB Markets

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.