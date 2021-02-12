NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.44 ($44.05).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €42.40 ($49.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NORMA Group SE has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a one year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 720.34.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

