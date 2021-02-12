North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.49. 90,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95. The company has a market cap of C$363.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.91. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$15.25.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,450. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.