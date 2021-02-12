North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Stake Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

