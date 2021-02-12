Northamber plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NAR traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 65.50 ($0.86). 100,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,903. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.22. Northamber has a twelve month low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a market capitalization of £17.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells tablets, computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory and optical storage products; and visual accessories, AV accessories, large format visual solutions, digital signage products, and projectors.

