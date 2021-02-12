Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in January

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the January 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHVCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 84,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Get Northern Vertex Mining alerts:

About Northern Vertex Mining

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.