Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.80. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 2,110 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

