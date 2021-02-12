Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $65.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

