Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 78,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $63.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,563. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

