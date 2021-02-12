Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nuance Communications in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUAN. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $49.27 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 492.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

