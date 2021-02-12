Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.70, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

