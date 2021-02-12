Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 4,337.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 733,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

