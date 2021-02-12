Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given New $90.00 Price Target at CIBC

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUVCF. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $59.04 on Monday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

