NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 190.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVDA stock opened at $610.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $610.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $532.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

