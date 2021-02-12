NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 10,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $610.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,142. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $610.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.83 and its 200 day moving average is $518.72. The firm has a market cap of $377.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.