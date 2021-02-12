Nxt (NXT) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and $2.41 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nxt has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

