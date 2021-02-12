O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 3,500 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.73% of Aspen Group worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $527,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

