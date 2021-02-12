O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

