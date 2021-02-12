O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 21,500 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.