O Dell Group LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $166.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.