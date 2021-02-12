O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE OI opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 15.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in O-I Glass by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 16.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

