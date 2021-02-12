Observer Price Hits $0.0047 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Observer has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $5.68 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.75 or 0.01067344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.40 or 0.05384467 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026547 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.