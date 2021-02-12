Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 51,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,549. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

