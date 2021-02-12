Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,197.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 81,110 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.74. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,565. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.