Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

