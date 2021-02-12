Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 174,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 8,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,944. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

