Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,324. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

