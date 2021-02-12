Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.24

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.24 and traded as low as $19.35. Olympus shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 117,535 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

About Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

