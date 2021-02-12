OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 404.5% in January

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 404.5% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OMRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.61. 4,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844. OMRON has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

