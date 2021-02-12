ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,880 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 4.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $45.15. 19,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,974. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

