Oppenheimer Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $350.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNRC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.69.

GNRC stock opened at $316.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.65. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $318.75.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

