Oppenheimer Raises GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $110.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,240.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

