Oppenheimer Raises Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target to $50.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MWK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $939.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.