Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.35.

Analog Devices stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.80. 2,979,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,958. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8,743.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,887,000 after acquiring an additional 548,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $62,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

