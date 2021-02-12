Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

